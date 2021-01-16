Pundi X NEM (NPXSXEM) Price Up 5% Over Last 7 Days

Pundi X NEM (CURRENCY:NPXSXEM) traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. In the last seven days, Pundi X NEM has traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar. Pundi X NEM has a market cap of $1.70 million and approximately $7,739.00 worth of Pundi X NEM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pundi X NEM coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00043974 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.60 or 0.00116835 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.90 or 0.00064034 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.75 or 0.00248532 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33,114.93 or 0.88737856 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000631 BTC.

About Pundi X NEM

Pundi X NEM’s total supply is 44,770,921,916 coins and its circulating supply is 18,419,455,103 coins. Pundi X NEM’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pundi X NEM is pundix.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Open Platform supports blockchain developers, digital asset issuers and businesses to freely apply and list their custom digital assets onto Pundi X’s payment ecosystem, including XWallet, XPOS, and XPASS cards. Developers and merchants can now easily make their digital assets available to serve various offline and online payment scenarios. The Open Platform will first support ERC20 tokens and later expand to digital assets of other blockchains. “

Pundi X NEM Coin Trading

Pundi X NEM can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X NEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X NEM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pundi X NEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

