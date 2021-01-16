Pundi X NEM (NPXSXEM) Price Up 5% Over Last 7 Days

Pundi X NEM (CURRENCY:NPXSXEM) traded down 12.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. During the last week, Pundi X NEM has traded up 5% against the US dollar. Pundi X NEM has a total market cap of $1.70 million and $7,739.00 worth of Pundi X NEM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pundi X NEM coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pundi X NEM alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00043974 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.60 or 0.00116835 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.90 or 0.00064034 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $92.75 or 0.00248532 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,114.93 or 0.88737856 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Pundi X NEM Coin Profile

Pundi X NEM’s total supply is 44,770,921,916 coins and its circulating supply is 18,419,455,103 coins. Pundi X NEM’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pundi X NEM’s official website is pundix.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Open Platform supports blockchain developers, digital asset issuers and businesses to freely apply and list their custom digital assets onto Pundi X’s payment ecosystem, including XWallet, XPOS, and XPASS cards. Developers and merchants can now easily make their digital assets available to serve various offline and online payment scenarios. The Open Platform will first support ERC20 tokens and later expand to digital assets of other blockchains. “

Buying and Selling Pundi X NEM

Pundi X NEM can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X NEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X NEM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pundi X NEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pundi X NEM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pundi X NEM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.