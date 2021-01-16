PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Trading Down 7%

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) shares were down 7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $27.50 and last traded at $27.88. Approximately 534,952 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 664,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.99.

A number of analysts have commented on PUBM shares. Raymond James started coverage on PubMatic in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on PubMatic in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on PubMatic in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on PubMatic in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on PubMatic in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

In related news, Director Ashish Gupta sold 975,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $19,504,820.00. Also, major shareholder Amar K. Goel sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $10,000,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,140,975 shares of company stock valued at $42,819,500.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions worldwide. Its platform supports an array of ad formats and digital device types, including mobile app, mobile web, desktop, display, video, over-the-top, connected television, and media.

