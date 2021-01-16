PTON (PTON) One Day Trading Volume Hits $12.00

PTON (CURRENCY:PTON) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. Over the last seven days, PTON has traded up 210% against the dollar. One PTON coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. PTON has a total market cap of $570,885.23 and $12.00 worth of PTON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.32 or 0.00058136 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $190.35 or 0.00518954 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005804 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00045128 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,552.49 or 0.04232517 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002731 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00013828 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002727 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 41.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00016366 BTC.

PTON Profile

PTON (CRYPTO:PTON) is a coin. PTON’s total supply is 23,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,950,794,349 coins. PTON’s official Twitter account is @foresting_io . The official website for PTON is foresting.io . The official message board for PTON is blog.naver.com/forestingnetwork . The Reddit community for PTON is /r/ForestingHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “‘FORESTING' or 'FORESTING Platform' is a blockchain-based social media platform that deviates from the distribution system of traditional social media platforms. It provides a fair value distribution system for users who are the true owners of the platform. Users deliver contents through blockchain technologies and contribute to the platform in a variety of forms. “

Buying and Selling PTON

PTON can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PTON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PTON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PTON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

