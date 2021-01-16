Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Price Target Increased to $87.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.05% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PRU. TheStreet raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Prudential Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.54.

NYSE PRU traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.61. 2,242,066 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,952,555. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.70. Prudential Financial has a one year low of $38.62 and a one year high of $97.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $33.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.52. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. The business had revenue of $13.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.22 EPS. Research analysts predict that Prudential Financial will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 37,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after acquiring an additional 4,534 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 34.3% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 14,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 7.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,118,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,120,000 after acquiring an additional 352,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the third quarter valued at $2,571,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

