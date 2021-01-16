Provoco Token Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3.00 (VOCO)

Provoco Token (CURRENCY:VOCO) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. One Provoco Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Provoco Token has a market capitalization of $10,000.33 and $3.00 worth of Provoco Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Provoco Token has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Provoco Token

Provoco Token (VOCO) is a token. Provoco Token’s total supply is 999,393,710,075 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,375,710,075 tokens. The official website for Provoco Token is provoco.me . Provoco Token’s official Twitter account is @provocome

According to CryptoCompare, “Provoco.me is a social challenge network empowered by the blockchain. Provoco operates on the idea that everyone loves a challenge—watching someone succeed or fail, challenging others, and even challenging oneself. Provoco provides a new design of the social network and implements solutions that can be used in other areas. PROVOCO is using ERC223-based (compatible with ERC20) VOCO tokens. The VOCO is a utility token used for exchange between users for activities operations in the social challenge network. The primary use of VOCO tokens is for challenges. The secondary use is as a reward for daily social activities, such as posting content, liking, voting, and other actions. “

Provoco Token Token Trading

Provoco Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

