Proton Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $453,335.00 (XPR)

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 16th. In the last week, Proton has traded 16.5% lower against the dollar. One Proton token can now be bought for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. Proton has a total market capitalization of $10.46 million and approximately $453,335.00 worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Proton alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00056363 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $179.37 or 0.00499858 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00005741 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00043785 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,506.69 or 0.04198698 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00013725 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002788 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 37.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00016155 BTC.

Proton Token Profile

Proton (CRYPTO:XPR) is a token. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,396,978,681 tokens. Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ . Proton’s official website is www.protonchain.com . Proton’s official message board is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817

Buying and Selling Proton

Proton can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Proton using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Proton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Proton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.