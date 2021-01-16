ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $10.06

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.06 and last traded at $10.06, with a volume of 1195779 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.32.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.01.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 26.7% in the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the third quarter worth about $272,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the second quarter worth about $421,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 56.1% in the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

