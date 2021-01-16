PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $59.34 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) to report $59.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for PROS’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $59.20 million and the highest is $59.50 million. PROS reported sales of $66.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PROS will report full-year sales of $250.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $250.70 million to $251.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $256.39 million, with estimates ranging from $243.38 million to $271.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for PROS.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. PROS had a negative net margin of 28.65% and a negative return on equity of 33.57%. The company had revenue of $61.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

PRO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of PROS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PROS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of PROS from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.50.

PROS stock opened at $45.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.74 and a beta of 1.54. PROS has a 1 year low of $19.73 and a 1 year high of $68.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.46.

In other PROS news, EVP John C. P. Allessio sold 2,456 shares of PROS stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.99, for a total transaction of $90,847.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,401.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott William Cook sold 1,519 shares of PROS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.96, for a total transaction of $74,370.24. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 153,285 shares of company stock worth $7,237,984. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRO. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of PROS by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,766 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after buying an additional 30,043 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of PROS by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 227,111 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,091,000 after buying an additional 72,015 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of PROS by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 4,806 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PROS by 97.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 4,938 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PROS by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,783,413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $168,096,000 after buying an additional 123,138 shares during the period. 98.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PROS Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business and business-to-consumer companies. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams.

