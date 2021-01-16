PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) CEO Andres Reiner Sells 4,444 Shares

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) CEO Andres Reiner sold 4,444 shares of PROS stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $207,979.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 915,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,859,580.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Andres Reiner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 12th, Andres Reiner sold 83,985 shares of PROS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,295.00.

On Tuesday, January 5th, Andres Reiner sold 9,450 shares of PROS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total transaction of $468,436.50.

PROS stock opened at $45.30 on Friday. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $19.73 and a one year high of $68.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.74 and a beta of 1.54.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. PROS had a negative return on equity of 33.57% and a negative net margin of 28.65%. The business had revenue of $61.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of PROS by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,766 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,074,000 after buying an additional 30,043 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in PROS by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 227,111 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,091,000 after acquiring an additional 72,015 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in PROS by 69.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 4,806 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of PROS by 97.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 4,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PROS by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,783,413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $168,096,000 after purchasing an additional 123,138 shares during the last quarter. 98.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PRO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of PROS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of PROS from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PROS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. PROS has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.50.

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business and business-to-consumer companies. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams.

