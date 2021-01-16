PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) CEO Andres Reiner Sells 4,444 Shares

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) CEO Andres Reiner sold 4,444 shares of PROS stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $207,979.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 915,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,859,580.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Andres Reiner also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, January 12th, Andres Reiner sold 83,985 shares of PROS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,295.00.
- On Tuesday, January 5th, Andres Reiner sold 9,450 shares of PROS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total transaction of $468,436.50.
PROS stock opened at $45.30 on Friday. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $19.73 and a one year high of $68.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.74 and a beta of 1.54.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of PROS by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,766 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,074,000 after buying an additional 30,043 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in PROS by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 227,111 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,091,000 after acquiring an additional 72,015 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in PROS by 69.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 4,806 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of PROS by 97.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 4,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PROS by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,783,413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $168,096,000 after purchasing an additional 123,138 shares during the last quarter. 98.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
PRO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of PROS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of PROS from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PROS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. PROS has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.50.
PROS Company Profile
PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business and business-to-consumer companies. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams.
Featured Story: Quick Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.