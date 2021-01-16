PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) CAO Sells $31,590.00 in Stock

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) CAO Scott William Cook sold 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $31,590.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,060.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Scott William Cook also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 12th, Scott William Cook sold 1,302 shares of PROS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $62,886.60.

On Tuesday, January 5th, Scott William Cook sold 1,519 shares of PROS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.96, for a total transaction of $74,370.24.

PRO stock opened at $45.30 on Friday. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.73 and a 12 month high of $68.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -25.74 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $61.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.01 million. PROS had a negative net margin of 28.65% and a negative return on equity of 33.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PROS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of PROS from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of PROS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRO. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of PROS by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,766 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 30,043 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of PROS by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 227,111 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,091,000 after acquiring an additional 72,015 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of PROS by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 4,806 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of PROS by 97.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 4,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PROS by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,783,413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $168,096,000 after acquiring an additional 123,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

PROS Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business and business-to-consumer companies. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams.

