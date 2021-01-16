Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Price Target Increased to $55.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) had its price objective increased by Wedbush from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, AR Network reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Progress Software’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.84 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progress Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th.

Shares of PRGS opened at $44.14 on Friday. Progress Software has a fifty-two week low of $28.09 and a fifty-two week high of $52.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The software maker reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $129.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.77 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 33.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Progress Software will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.57%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Progress Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Progress Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Progress Software by 17.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 97,299 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after buying an additional 14,177 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new position in Progress Software in the third quarter valued at about $1,365,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Progress Software in the third quarter valued at about $983,000. 92.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications. The company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; MOVEit that provides secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

