Private Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 43,036 Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Private Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 43,036 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $9,413,000. Visa accounts for about 1.9% of Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Visa by 251.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 12,367 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 8,850 shares during the period. S&CO Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 5,147 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 554,454 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $110,874,000 after purchasing an additional 29,158 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH boosted its holdings in Visa by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 155,929 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $34,107,000 after purchasing an additional 8,137 shares during the period. Finally, Two Creeks Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Visa by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP now owns 713,083 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $142,595,000 after purchasing an additional 85,703 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $211.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 target price (down from $233.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Sunday, October 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.07.

In other news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total value of $450,532.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $13,210,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 310,904 shares in the company, valued at $68,398,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,205 shares of company stock worth $17,188,463. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V opened at $201.59 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.93 and a fifty-two week high of $220.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.40, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $211.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.89.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

