Primecoin Price Down 29.8% Over Last 7 Days (XPM)

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 15th. One Primecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0488 or 0.00000134 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Primecoin has a total market cap of $1.70 million and approximately $7,223.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Primecoin has traded 29.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded up 105.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Primecoin Profile

XPM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 34,759,335 coins. Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Primecoin Coin Trading

Primecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

