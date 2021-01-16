Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) Short Interest Update

Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PRDSY traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.21. 398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,675. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.89. Prada has a twelve month low of $4.27 and a twelve month high of $13.12.

Get Prada alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Prada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Prada from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Prada from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Prada from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Prada from $26.00 to $37.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.53.

Prada S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Japan, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers its products under the Prada, Miu Miu, Church's, and Car Shoe brands.

Further Reading: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Prada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.