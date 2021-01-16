PowerHouse Energy Group Plc (PHE.L) (LON:PHE) Shares Gap Down to $8.50

Shares of PowerHouse Energy Group Plc (PHE.L) (LON:PHE) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.50, but opened at $7.00. PowerHouse Energy Group Plc (PHE.L) shares last traded at $8.00, with a volume of 25,265,206 shares changing hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5.79 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3.86. The firm has a market capitalization of £295.72 million and a P/E ratio of -79.60.

PowerHouse Energy Group Plc (PHE.L) Company Profile (LON:PHE)

PowerHouse Energy Group Plc designs, delivers, and licenses plastic regeneration processes to generate hydrogen and electrical energy systems in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers Distributed Modular Generation (DMG) technology, a proprietary design which converts calorific waste streams into synthetic gas.

