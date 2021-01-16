Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $105.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Power Integrations, Inc. is a supplier of high-performance electronic components used in high-voltage power-conversion systems. Their integrated circuits and diodes enable compact, energy-efficient AC-DC power supplies for a vast range of electronic products including mobile devices, TVs, PCs, appliances, smart utility meters and LED lights. Their SCALE IGBT drivers enhance the efficiency, reliability and cost of high-power applications such as industrial motor drives, solar and wind energy systems, electric vehicles and high-voltage DC transmission. Since its introduction, Power Integrations’ EcoSmart® energy-efficiency technology has prevented billions of dollars’ worth of energy waste and millions of tons of carbon emissions. Reflecting the environmental benefits of their products, Power Integrations’ stock is a member of clean-technology stock indices sponsored by Cleantech Group LLC and Clean Edge. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Power Integrations in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Power Integrations from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Power Integrations presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Shares of NASDAQ POWI opened at $92.02 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99 and a beta of 1.02. Power Integrations has a 12 month low of $38.57 and a 12 month high of $99.05.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. Power Integrations had a net margin of 45.94% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $121.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Power Integrations will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.44%.

In other news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total value of $3,263,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David Mh Matthews sold 3,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total value of $257,871.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 105,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,215,610.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 98,616 shares of company stock worth $6,716,509. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POWI. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Power Integrations in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Power Integrations in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in Power Integrations by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Power Integrations by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in Power Integrations by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current (AC) to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as LED lighting.

