PotCoin (POT) Tops One Day Volume of $29,361.00

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded up 10.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 15th. In the last week, PotCoin has traded 53.4% higher against the US dollar. PotCoin has a total market cap of $4.35 million and approximately $29,361.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0193 or 0.00000053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36,281.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,166.91 or 0.03216286 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $142.72 or 0.00393371 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $480.34 or 0.01323931 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $205.06 or 0.00565183 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $156.67 or 0.00431809 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003680 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.36 or 0.00287652 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00020822 BTC.

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 225,484,291 coins. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

PotCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

