Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN) Short Interest Update

Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 130,500 shares, an increase of 36.6% from the December 15th total of 95,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 322,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTMN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.87. The company had a trading volume of 100,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,034. Portman Ridge Finance has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $2.39. The stock has a market cap of $82.60 million, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.37.

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.79 million during the quarter. Portman Ridge Finance had a positive return on equity of 7.42% and a negative net margin of 91.87%. On average, research analysts expect that Portman Ridge Finance will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTMN. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Portman Ridge Finance by 167.9% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 38,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 24,247 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Portman Ridge Finance by 22.7% in the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 270,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 253,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 11,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PTMN. TheStreet raised shares of Portman Ridge Finance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Portman Ridge Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Portman Ridge Finance from $1.75 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th.

About Portman Ridge Finance

Portman Ridge Finance Corp. operates as a non-diversified management investment company. The firm targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace/ defense, business services, consumer products, education, food & beverage, healthcare, industrial & environmental services, logistic & distribution and media & telecommunications.

