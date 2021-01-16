PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PolyPid Ltd. is a pharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and commercializes antibiotic drugs for the prevention of surgical infections. The company’s product candidate includes D-PLEX100, BONYPID-1000 and BONYPID-500 which are in clinical stage. PolyPid Ltd. is based in Petach Tikva, Israel. “

Separately, Raymond James raised PolyPid from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.50.

Shares of PolyPid stock opened at $10.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.52. PolyPid has a 12 month low of $8.64 and a 12 month high of $19.45.

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.06. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PolyPid will post -3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PYPD. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PolyPid during the 3rd quarter worth about $495,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PolyPid during the 3rd quarter worth about $445,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PolyPid during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PolyPid Company Profile

PolyPid Ltd. develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix platform. Its products include D-PLEX, an antibiotic drug reservoir that is implanted during surgery to prevent and treat surgical site infections; D-PLEX100 for the prevention of post-abdominal surgery incisional infection; BONYPID-1000, an antibiotic eluting Ã tri-calcium phosphate granule for bone related infections applications; and BONYPIDÂ-500, an antibiotic eluting bone graft substitute that fills and reconstructs periodontal and oral/maxillofacial defects, while protecting from infections.

