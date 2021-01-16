Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) Short Interest Up 76.2% in December

Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,600 shares, an increase of 76.2% from the December 15th total of 16,800 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 33,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Points International stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.66. The stock had a trading volume of 35,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,791. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.04. Points International has a one year low of $6.89 and a one year high of $19.06. The stock has a market cap of $193.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.28 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.11). Points International had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $37.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.84 million. Research analysts anticipate that Points International will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Points International by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Points International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, QV Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Points International in the third quarter valued at about $1,161,000. 54.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Points International from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

About Points International

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology services to loyalty program operators in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward, including buy, gift, transfer, reinstate, accelerator and status miles services.

