PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 441,800 shares, a growth of 51.4% from the December 15th total of 291,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.3 days. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other PLx Pharma news, Chairman Michael J. Valentino bought 264,900 shares of PLx Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,971.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 461,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,749,805.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 9.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PLx Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

NASDAQ PLXP traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,597. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.40 million, a PE ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 4.32. PLx Pharma has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $7.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.04.

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PLx Pharma will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

PLx Pharma Company Profile

PLx Pharma Inc, a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing the PLxGuard delivery system to provide various products in the United States. The company's lead product candidates are Vazalore 325 mg and Vazalore 81 mg, which are formulations of aspirin that use the PLxGuard delivery system to reduce novel gastrointestinal (GI) side effects while providing antiplatelet effectiveness for cardiovascular disease prevention and treatment.

