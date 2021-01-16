Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS INC. is a bio-therapeutics company dedicated to the commercialization of non-personalized (allogeneic) cell therapy products for the treatment of several severe degenerative, ischemic and autoimmune disorders. The Company is developing a pipeline of products, stored ready-to-use, that are derived from the human placenta, a non-controversial source, and not from embryonic stem cells. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PSTI. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price target (down previously from $15.50) on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 7th. Dawson James reissued a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Pluristem Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.70.

PSTI opened at $8.04 on Tuesday. Pluristem Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.82 and a 52 week high of $13.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.19.

In related news, major shareholder Clover Wolf Capital – Limited bought 20,000 shares of Pluristem Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.20 per share, with a total value of $184,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,007,589 shares in the company, valued at $36,869,818.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSTI. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Pluristem Therapeutics by 562.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,720 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Pluristem Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Pluristem Therapeutics by 716.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 13,250 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Pluristem Therapeutics by 6,725.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 5,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Pluristem Therapeutics by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,743,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,360,000 after buying an additional 575,002 shares in the last quarter. 8.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc, together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders.

