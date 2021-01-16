Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Down 9.6% on Insider Selling

Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) traded down 9.6% during trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $57.32 and last traded at $60.14. 80,437,563 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 77,215,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.54.

Specifically, CFO Paul B. Middleton sold 216,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total value of $7,611,511.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 241,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,489,410.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Keith Schmid sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total value of $1,903,325.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 439,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,038,933.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,490,624 shares of company stock valued at $63,167,793. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Plug Power from $25.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Plug Power from $24.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Plug Power from $14.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Plug Power from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Plug Power from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Plug Power has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.09.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -193.99 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a negative return on equity of 70.36%. The business had revenue of $107.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLUG. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Plug Power by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,154,255 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $551,879,000 after purchasing an additional 7,629,118 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Plug Power by 7,984.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,180,313 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,238,000 after buying an additional 2,153,345 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors increased its stake in shares of Plug Power by 4,712.5% in the 3rd quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 1,768,974 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $23,722,000 after buying an additional 1,732,216 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Plug Power by 3,217.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,682,112 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $22,557,000 after buying an additional 1,631,404 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Plug Power by 124.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,658,254 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $21,825,000 after buying an additional 1,472,512 shares during the period. 44.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plug Power Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

