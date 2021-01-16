Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Director Jonathan M. Silver Sells 1,780 Shares

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Director Jonathan M. Silver sold 1,780 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $87,077.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,098,080.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

PLUG opened at $60.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Plug Power Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.53 and a 52 week high of $73.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.09. The firm has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -193.99 and a beta of 1.31.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.04). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 70.36% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. The business had revenue of $107.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 89.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PLUG shares. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $14.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Cowen lifted their price target on Plug Power from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Plug Power from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Barclays raised their target price on Plug Power from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Plug Power from $25.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.09.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Plug Power in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new position in Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Plug Power by 915.5% during the 4th quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 66,657 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 60,093 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $700,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 855 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 44.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.