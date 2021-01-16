Plug Power Inc. Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) – Investment analysts at B. Riley boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for Plug Power in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now forecasts that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.22. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $107.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.76 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 70.36% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. The business’s revenue was up 89.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS.

PLUG has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Plug Power in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Cowen boosted their target price on Plug Power from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Plug Power from $25.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Plug Power from $14.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.09.

Shares of Plug Power stock opened at $60.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Plug Power has a twelve month low of $2.53 and a twelve month high of $73.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.09. The firm has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a PE ratio of -193.99 and a beta of 1.31.

In related news, SVP Gerard L. Conway, Jr. sold 108,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.42, for a total transaction of $3,512,155.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 293,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,526,681.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Keith Schmid sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total transaction of $1,903,325.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 439,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,038,933.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,490,624 shares of company stock valued at $63,167,793 in the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLUG. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,154,255 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $551,879,000 after acquiring an additional 7,629,118 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Plug Power by 7,984.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,180,313 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153,345 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors raised its stake in Plug Power by 4,712.5% during the 3rd quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 1,768,974 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $23,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732,216 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 3,217.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,682,112 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $22,557,000 after buying an additional 1,631,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 124.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,658,254 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $21,825,000 after buying an additional 1,472,512 shares in the last quarter. 44.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

