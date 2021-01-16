Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (PZA.TO) (TSE:PZA) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $9.20

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (PZA.TO) (TSE:PZA) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.20 and traded as high as $9.35. Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (PZA.TO) shares last traded at $9.32, with a volume of 28,369 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of C$229.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.79.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (PZA.TO) (TSE:PZA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$125.38 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. will post 0.8500001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (PZA.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.98%.

About Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (PZA.TO) (TSE:PZA)

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. As of January 1, 2020, the company had 749 restaurants in the royalty pool. Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

