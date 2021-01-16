Piper Sandler Weighs in on Nasdaq, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nasdaq in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $6.07 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.15. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Nasdaq’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.08. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 17.41%. The company had revenue of $715.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $143.50 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.17.

Shares of Nasdaq stock opened at $140.04 on Friday. Nasdaq has a 52 week low of $71.66 and a 52 week high of $143.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $130.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 3.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,009,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $982,894,000 after buying an additional 264,862 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO acquired a new position in Nasdaq in the third quarter valued at about $17,224,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 60.9% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 341,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,931,000 after buying an additional 129,281 shares during the period. NatWest Group plc acquired a new position in Nasdaq in the third quarter valued at about $14,650,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 183.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 174,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,456,000 after buying an additional 113,213 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 39.20%.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

