Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) – Piper Sandler lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report issued on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $4.62 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.54. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AJG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.53.

AJG stock opened at $116.11 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.54 and its 200-day moving average is $109.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $22.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.70. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $65.09 and a twelve month high of $129.12.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 12,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.23, for a total transaction of $1,502,298.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 33,022 shares in the company, valued at $3,937,213.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 6,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.09, for a total transaction of $805,248.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,066,042.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,200 shares of company stock worth $5,331,241. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 59.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,504,000 after acquiring an additional 78,599 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 451.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,244,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656,313 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 5,480 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 115.8% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 31,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after buying an additional 17,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

