Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR Has $7.44 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,283 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 2.3% of Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 379 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,114.79, for a total transaction of $535,743.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,476,105.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $1,007,312.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,072,083.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,927 shares of company stock worth $46,256,596. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 30th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $3,360.00 to $4,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,648.87.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,104.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,185.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,165.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 90.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.23 EPS. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

