Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) Trading 6.2% Higher

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) shot up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.53 and last traded at $5.33. 2,185,989 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the average session volume of 1,402,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.02.

The stock has a market cap of $53.95 million, a P/E ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.05 million for the quarter. Pioneer Power Solutions had a negative net margin of 29.80% and a negative return on equity of 109.43%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pioneer Power Solutions stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Pioneer Power Solutions as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Power Solutions Company Profile

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and services specialty electrical transmission, distribution, and on-site power generation equipment in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transmission & Distribution Solutions and Critical Power Solutions.

