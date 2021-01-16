PIMCO Broad U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:TIPZ) Trading Up 0.1%

PIMCO Broad U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:TIPZ) shares were up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $65.38 and last traded at $65.26. Approximately 24,396 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 48,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.17.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.64.

Get PIMCO Broad U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PIMCO Broad U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund stock. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Broad U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:TIPZ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000. Baron Financial Group LLC owned about 0.09% of PIMCO Broad U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund as of its most recent SEC filing.

PIMCO Broad U.S. TIPS Index ETF, formerly Pimco Broad U.S. Tips Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing under normal circumstances at least 80% of its total assets in the component securities (Component Securities) of The BofA Merrill Lynch US Inflation-Linked Treasury Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Broad U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Broad U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.