PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:ZROZ) Trading Down 1.3%

PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:ZROZ)’s share price was down 1.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $153.10 and last traded at $153.46. Approximately 85,003 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 80,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $155.49.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $161.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.22.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund stock. GenWealth Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:ZROZ) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,118 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,639 shares during the quarter. PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund accounts for approximately 4.2% of GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. GenWealth Group Inc. owned approximately 2.71% of PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund worth $11,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index ETF, formerly PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Fund ETF, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide total return that closely corresponds to the total return of The BofA Merrill Lynch Long US Treasury Principal STRIPS Index (the Index) by investing at least 80% of its total assets (exclusive of collateral held from securities lending) in the component securities of the Index.

