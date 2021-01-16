Piershale Financial Group Inc. Purchases New Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,328 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000. Microsoft makes up 0.1% of Piershale Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSFT. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 3,250.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 588.2% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 351 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 20.1% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSFT opened at $212.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $217.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.78. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $132.52 and a 12-month high of $232.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The firm had revenue of $37.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.67 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total value of $23,253,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,392,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,875,343.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 334,500 shares of company stock worth $74,142,240 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Oppenheimer upgraded Microsoft from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Summit Insights cut Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $235.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Microsoft from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.71.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

