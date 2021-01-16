PIBBLE (PIB) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $80,303.00

PIBBLE (CURRENCY:PIB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 16th. PIBBLE has a total market capitalization of $2.86 million and $80,303.00 worth of PIBBLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PIBBLE token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PIBBLE has traded down 17% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00058538 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.51 or 0.00515983 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005789 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00044638 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,564.44 or 0.04214974 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00013304 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002695 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 40.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00016123 BTC.

PIBBLE Profile

PIBBLE (PIB) is a token. PIBBLE’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,320,690,000 tokens. PIBBLE’s official message board is medium.com/@pibbleio . PIBBLE’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PIBBLE is www.pibble.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The PIBBLE project, a decentralized and shared platform that protects the value of the creations aims to challenge the status quo in which most of the users don’t recognize that the images they upload daily on social media such as Facebook, Instagram, etc. can be a great asset to them. By developing a decentralized image market through a cryptocurrency called PIBBLE, the platform aims to create a blockchain-based image ecosystem which can allow images to be circulated and distributed on the PIBBLE market platform. “

PIBBLE Token Trading

PIBBLE can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIBBLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIBBLE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIBBLE using one of the exchanges listed above.

