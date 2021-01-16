Pi Financial Boosts GT Gold Corp. (GTT.V) (CVE:GTT) Price Target to C$3.40

GT Gold Corp. (GTT.V) (CVE:GTT) had its price target hoisted by Pi Financial from C$3.00 to C$3.40 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Pi Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GTT opened at C$2.21 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$1.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.63. The firm has a market cap of C$287.59 million and a PE ratio of -29.86. GT Gold Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.67 and a twelve month high of C$2.42.

GT Gold Corp. (GTT.V) (CVE:GTT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 27th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that GT Gold Corp. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider The K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired 25,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.98 per share, with a total value of C$50,723.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,758,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$29,241,897.48.

GT Gold Corp. (GTT.V) Company Profile

GT Gold Corp. primarily engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper. Its flagship property is the Tatogga property covering an area of 46,827 hectares, which is located in the northwestern British Columbia.

