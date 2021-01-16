Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Trading 5.1% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)’s share price traded up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $70.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Phreesia traded as high as $64.17 and last traded at $63.73. 528,045 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 437,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.63.

PHR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Phreesia from $33.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Phreesia from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Phreesia from $33.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Phreesia from $33.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

In other Phreesia news, CFO Thomas Altier sold 8,669 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.21, for a total transaction of $331,242.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Evan Roberts sold 80,245 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total transaction of $4,211,257.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,516 shares of company stock worth $7,548,629 in the last ninety days. 28.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Phreesia during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Phreesia during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Phreesia by 187.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Phreesia during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Phreesia by 731.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.92 and a beta of 1.45.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). Phreesia had a negative net margin of 13.86% and a negative return on equity of 18.50%. The firm had revenue of $38.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Phreesia, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Phreesia Company Profile (NYSE:PHR)

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

