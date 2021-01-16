Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Shares Up 5.5%

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) shot up 5.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $38.79 and last traded at $38.25. 149,754 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 125,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.25.

Several equities analysts have commented on PHAT shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 18.76 and a quick ratio of 18.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.35). On average, research analysts predict that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Azmi Nabulsi sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total transaction of $534,035.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Socks sold 12,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $448,198.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,321 shares of company stock worth $4,048,138. 39.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $598,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 298.7% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 31,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 23,916 shares during the period. 74.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT)

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

