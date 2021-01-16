Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) Director David A. Socks Sells 12,835 Shares

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) Director David A. Socks sold 12,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $448,198.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $37.55 on Friday. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.06 and a twelve month high of $64.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.31. The company has a current ratio of 18.76, a quick ratio of 18.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.35). Equities analysts predict that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PHAT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $598,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 298.7% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 31,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 23,916 shares in the last quarter. 74.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

