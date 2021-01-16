Pharos Energy plc (PHAR.L) (LON:PHAR) Shares Up 1%

Pharos Energy plc (PHAR.L) (LON:PHAR)’s stock price shot up 1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 21 ($0.27) and last traded at GBX 21 ($0.27). 216,069 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 924,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20.80 ($0.27).

The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.29. The firm has a market cap of £82.48 million and a PE ratio of -0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 18.19 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 14.83.

About Pharos Energy plc (PHAR.L) (LON:PHAR)

Pharos Energy plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. The company holds a 30.5% working interest in the Te Giac Trang Field of Block 16-1 located in the shallow water Cuu Long Basin, as well as a 25% working interest in the Ca Ngu Vang field of Block 9-2 situated in the shallow water Cuu Long Basin, offshore southern Vietnam; a 70% interest in the Blocks 125 & 126 located in the Phu Khanh Basin, offshore central Vietnam; and a 100% working interest in the onshore El Fayum concession in the Western Desert, Egypt.

