Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (PFV.F)’s (PFV) Buy Rating Reiterated at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (PFV.F) (ETR:PFV) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €137.00 ($161.18) target price on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (PFV.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (PFV.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Independent Research set a €143.00 ($168.24) price objective on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (PFV.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €129.50 ($152.35) price objective on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (PFV.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €138.38 ($162.79).

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (PFV.F) stock opened at €186.00 ($218.82) on Tuesday. Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG has a 1-year low of €104.40 ($122.82) and a 1-year high of €181.40 ($213.41). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.30, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion and a PE ratio of 49.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €158.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is €165.32.

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG develops, manufactures, and markets components and systems for vacuum generation, measurement, and analysis. The company provides helium leak detectors. It offers hybrid bearing and splitflow turbo pumps, magnetically levitated turbo pumps, turbo pumping stations; rotary vane pumps, multi-stage roots pumps, and dry process pumps, as well as roots pumping stations; and leak detectors, mass spectrometers, gauge heads, and gas analysis equipment.

