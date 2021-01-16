Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (PFV.F) (ETR:PFV) PT Set at €129.50 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €129.50 ($152.35) price objective on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (PFV.F) (ETR:PFV) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

PFV has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (PFV.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. DZ Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (PFV.F) in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €137.00 ($161.18) price objective on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (PFV.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Independent Research set a €143.00 ($168.24) price objective on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (PFV.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €138.38 ($162.79).

Get Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (PFV.F) alerts:

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (PFV.F) stock opened at €186.00 ($218.82) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.30, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €158.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €165.32. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion and a PE ratio of 49.10. Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG has a fifty-two week low of €104.40 ($122.82) and a fifty-two week high of €181.40 ($213.41).

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG develops, manufactures, and markets components and systems for vacuum generation, measurement, and analysis. The company provides helium leak detectors. It offers hybrid bearing and splitflow turbo pumps, magnetically levitated turbo pumps, turbo pumping stations; rotary vane pumps, multi-stage roots pumps, and dry process pumps, as well as roots pumping stations; and leak detectors, mass spectrometers, gauge heads, and gas analysis equipment.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (PFV.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (PFV.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.