Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) (TSE:PEY) PT Raised to C$4.00 at Raymond James

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) (TSE:PEY) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PEY. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$2.75 target price on Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. CIBC increased their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$3.68.

PEY stock opened at C$4.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$681.17 million and a PE ratio of -6.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$3.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.69. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 12-month low of C$0.91 and a 12-month high of C$4.14.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) (TSE:PEY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$86.99 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. will post 0.1007407 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Scott Robinson purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.85 per share, with a total value of C$28,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 221,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$631,294.95.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 815 million barrels of oil equivalent.

