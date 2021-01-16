Peter Kies Sells 30,000 Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Stock

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) CFO Peter Kies sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $300,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 149,290 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,885.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Peter Kies also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Inovio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Tuesday, December 15th, Peter Kies sold 20,000 shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $213,800.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:INO opened at $9.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 1.08. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $3.14 and a one year high of $33.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 9.14 and a quick ratio of 9.14.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8,518.10% and a negative return on equity of 78.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 72.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,731,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $354,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,585,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $258,323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,991,177 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000. 35.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on INO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Roth Capital cut shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.88.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat, cure, and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogens.

Featured Article: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.