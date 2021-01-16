Pernod Ricard’s (PDRDY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Pernod Ricard from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Pernod Ricard from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Monday, January 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.00.

Get Pernod Ricard alerts:

Shares of PDRDY stock opened at $37.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Pernod Ricard has a one year low of $25.02 and a one year high of $39.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.97. The company has a market capitalization of $49.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24 and a beta of 0.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a $0.6164 dividend. This is a boost from Pernod Ricard’s previous dividend of $0.22. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 7th. Pernod Ricard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.50%.

Pernod Ricard Company Profile

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

Featured Article: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.