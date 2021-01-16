Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) (EPA:RI) Given a €189.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €189.00 ($222.35) price objective on Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) (EPA:RI) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on RI. Royal Bank of Canada set a €141.00 ($165.88) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays set a €185.00 ($217.65) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €180.00 ($211.76) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €180.00 ($211.76) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €170.75 ($200.89).

Get Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) alerts:

Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) stock opened at €155.55 ($183.00) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €157.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of €147.34. Pernod Ricard SA has a 1-year low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a 1-year high of €136.25 ($160.29).

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

See Also: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.