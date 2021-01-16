Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) Shares Down 8%

Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT)’s share price traded down 8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.25 and last traded at $1.27. 805,542 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 889,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.38.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $66.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of -0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $36.23 million for the quarter. Performant Financial had a negative return on equity of 13.36% and a negative net margin of 19.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Performant Financial Co. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Performant Financial stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) by 69.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 330,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 135,600 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned 0.60% of Performant Financial worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

About Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT)

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services primarily to the government-supported student loan industry serving guaranty agencies, private financial institutions, and the Department of Education; and restructures and recovers student loans issued directly by banks to students outside of federal lending programs.

