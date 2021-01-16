Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) Shares Down 8%

Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT)’s share price traded down 8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.25 and last traded at $1.27. 805,542 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 889,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.38.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $66.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of -0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.
Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $36.23 million for the quarter. Performant Financial had a negative return on equity of 13.36% and a negative net margin of 19.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Performant Financial Co. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.
About Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT)
Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services primarily to the government-supported student loan industry serving guaranty agencies, private financial institutions, and the Department of Education; and restructures and recovers student loans issued directly by banks to students outside of federal lending programs.
