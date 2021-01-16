PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Arbor Investment Advisors LLC

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 61.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $1,710,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,085,192.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Citigroup raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $148.00 to $169.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.88.

PEP opened at $141.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $195.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $101.42 and a one year high of $148.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $145.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were given a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

