People Co. (PEO.V) (CVE:PEO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.15

People Co. (PEO.V) (CVE:PEO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 800846 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$15.06.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PEO shares. CIBC upped their target price on shares of People Co. (PEO.V) from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. National Bank Financial cut shares of People Co. (PEO.V) from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$13.00 to C$15.22 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of People Co. (PEO.V) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$12.75 to C$15.22 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Cormark upped their target price on shares of People Co. (PEO.V) from C$14.50 to C$15.22 in a report on Monday, December 14th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -457.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$11.02.

People Co. (PEO.V) (CVE:PEO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$54.32 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that People Co. will post 0.3302184 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About People Co. (PEO.V)

People Corporation delivers employee group benefit consulting, third-party benefits administration, and pension and human resources consulting services to help companies recruit, retain, and reward employees. The company offers consulting solutions, which primarily include plan review and design, plan marketing and recommendations, alternative funding methods, plan set up, employee communications, and wellness programs.

