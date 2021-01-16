Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $2.42 Per Share

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) – Oppenheimer lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for Pentair in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 13th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $2.42 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.40. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Pentair’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.07 EPS.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $799.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.77 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 11.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Pentair from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp lowered Pentair from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Pentair from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded Pentair from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pentair presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.85.

Shares of Pentair stock opened at $57.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Pentair has a 52-week low of $22.01 and a 52-week high of $59.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.93.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PNR. Busey Wealth Management boosted its stake in Pentair by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 86,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,979,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in Pentair by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 72,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Pentair by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in Pentair by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 17,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Pentair by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 55,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Pentair news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 4,225 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $221,178.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 10,532 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total value of $545,031.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,696 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,268. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 31.93%.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

